Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement

The British model shares first post after sister Lady Eliza Spencer’s magical engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd

Lady Kitty Spencer never misses a chance to serve glam!

Just a day after her beloved younger sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd, the 34-year-old British model took to Instagram to drop a slew of glamorous photos.

Captioning the post, she penned, “Perfect Hamptons evening with @brunellocucinelli_brand at @wolfferwine.”

The photo-carousel featured Princess Diana’s niece with her mates as they enjoyed a delightful evening at the Wolffer Estate Vineyard – a prestigious winery located in Sagaponack, Hampstons.

For the evening, Lady Kitty Spencer looked glamorous in a deep neck cream camisole layered with a chic greyish-brown blazer and matching high-waisted pants.

She accentuated her slender figure with a dark brown belt and styled her gorgeous blonde hair in loose curls.

Moreover, her soft-nude makeup with bold eyes added an elegant touch to the overall appearance.

Lady Kitty Spencer’s delightful update comes just hours after she expressed her joy over Eliza Spencer’s engagement.

Reposting Eliza’s Instagram post in which she announced engagement to Channing, Kitty penned, “So happy for you and love you both very much @eizavspencer @channingmillerd.”

For those unversed, Lady Kitty Spencer is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and the niece of late Princess Diana.

