Princess Madeleine of Sweden's three kids enjoy life away from spotlight

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s three children are growing up far from the royal spotlight, embracing a quieter, more private lifestyle.
The Princess of Sweden took to her Instagram account to offer a glimpse into her private life as she dropped the sweetest picture of her three children Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, ten, and Princess Adrienne, seven.
In a shared post, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s grandchildren could be seen in front of a summer house as they enjoy their summer holiday along with their dog, Teddy.
Dressed in cheerful floral and spotted prints, Leonore and Adrienne radiated charm, as their brother Nicolas kept it classic in lightweight linen.
"Happy Summer!" Princess Madeleine wrote in a caption.
Soon after she posted the photos the fans swamped to the comment section to shower love on the young royals.
"Oh how big they have gotten. Leonore looked just like Madeleine," one commenter wrote.
"Beautiful! Nicolas and Adrienne are growing taller fast. Soon they'll be taller than their older sister," another added.
"Such a beautiful photo," a third gushed.
Notably, the Princess' children are rarely seen in royal outings as they were last all photographed together at Christmas where the royal family shared a portrait in front of the palace's Christmas trees.
Princess Madeleine, 42, shares her three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill whom she wed in 2013.