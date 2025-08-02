Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement

Charles Earl Spencer has broken his silence as he shared first post after daughter Eliza's engagement announcement.
On the same day Eliza Spencer released her breathtakingly gorgeous photos with fiance Channing Millerd from Greece, Charles shared a lesser known detail of his life.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, August 1st, the 9th Earl of Spencer shared a 120-year-old black-and-white photo of an ice house built inside his family home, the Althorp House.
The nostalgic photo was accompanied with a descriptive caption which read, "The ice house at @althorphouse - photographed around 120 years ago.The ice house is dug deep into a hill in the centre of the Park at Althorp."
He continued, "Heavily insulated, it was packed with ice in the winter - some of it cut from Althorp’s lakes - and deployed in the kitchens during the warmer months. Sherbets were a Spencer family favourite."
Charles further revealed that, "Althorp’s ice house was superseded by refrigeration, of course, but access to its cavernous interior remained possible till the late 1970s, when a friend of my father’s tragically lost a dog in here."
"My father had it sealed up, so no such disaster could happen again," he added.
It is pertinent to mention that Charles Earl Spencer did not publicly react to his daughter's special announcement, who got engaged with her longtime boyfriend in an intimate Greek ceremony.
Lady Eliza shared exclusive glimpses of Channing going down on his knee to pop up the question holding a beautiful engagement ring.