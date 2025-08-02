Home / Royal

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement

Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged with Channing Millerd in Greece

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Elizas engagement
Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement

Charles Earl Spencer has broken his silence as he shared first post after daughter Eliza's engagement announcement.

On the same day Eliza Spencer released her breathtakingly gorgeous photos with fiance Channing Millerd from Greece, Charles shared a lesser known detail of his life.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, August 1st, the 9th Earl of Spencer shared a 120-year-old black-and-white photo of an ice house built inside his family home, the Althorp House.

The nostalgic photo was accompanied with a descriptive caption which read, "The ice house at @althorphouse - photographed around 120 years ago.The ice house is dug deep into a hill in the centre of the Park at Althorp."

He continued, "Heavily insulated, it was packed with ice in the winter - some of it cut from Althorp’s lakes - and deployed in the kitchens during the warmer months. Sherbets were a Spencer family favourite."

Charles further revealed that, "Althorp’s ice house was superseded by refrigeration, of course, but access to its cavernous interior remained possible till the late 1970s, when a friend of my father’s tragically lost a dog in here."

"My father had it sealed up, so no such disaster could happen again," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Charles Earl Spencer did not publicly react to his daughter's special announcement, who got engaged with her longtime boyfriend in an intimate Greek ceremony.

Lady Eliza shared exclusive glimpses of Channing going down on his knee to pop up the question holding a beautiful engagement ring.

Read more :

Royal

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics
Princess Kate’s brother shared an adorable footage of his little son Inigo, who copied cute antics of Prince Louis

Royal Family's disappointing move casts doubt on Princess Beatrice future role

Royal Family's disappointing move casts doubt on Princess Beatrice future role
Princess Beatrice suffers fresh blow from King Charles on high profile event

King Charles ‘very concerned’ that Trump may use major occasion for political gain

King Charles ‘very concerned’ that Trump may use major occasion for political gain
U.S. President Donald Trump sparks major concerns for King Charles ahead of his visit to the UK in September

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news
Peter Phillips announced that he is engaged to Harriet Sperling after a year of dating

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's three kids enjoy life away from spotlight

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's three kids enjoy life away from spotlight
The Princess of Sweden offered a glimpse into her private life as she dropped the sweetest picture of her three children

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit
The Duke of Edinburgh delightfully fulfils his duties as Patron of the London Gardens Society during heartwarming outing

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?
Hidden fact behind King Charles and Princess Diana's wedding unearthed in new revelation

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move
The 78-year-old royal uses royal warrant to honor Queen Elizabeth’s style legacy