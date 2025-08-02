Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank have secretly hosted a special guest couple, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, at their Portuguese house.
While the 35-year-old princess or her husband have kept the family getaway secret, the American actress shared a slew of glimpses from the sun-soaked trip on her Instagram account.
Her carousel featured many heartwarming photos of herself, Williams and their kids, a son Charlie and daughter Coco, as they enjoyed sunny moments together.
However, it was two hidden photos in her photo-dump which caught the eyes of royal fans as it featured none other than the niece of King Charles.
In the first photo, the Loose Women alum and Princess Eugenie could be seen standing amidst an iron wrought gate as they strike a posed towards the camera.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked effortlessly elegant in a khaki sleeveless tiered dress which she paired with cream sandals.
Meanwhile, Ayda radiated summer vibes in a white linen two-piece with an embroidered short-sleeve shirt and wedge flatforms.
Another image showed the princess beaming with delight in a striped shirt and a baseball cap as she posed for a selfie alongside Ayda and Robbie.
"Obrigada #summer #familytime," the 46-year-old actress captioned her post.
Princess Eugenie and Ayda Field have been close friends for years.
The royal even asked the American star's daughter, Teddy, to be a flower girl at her 2018 wedding in Windsor."