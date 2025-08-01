Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?

King Charles III and Princess Diana went through a whirlwind of emotions ahead of their wedding day.
The then-Prince of Wales and late Princess reportedly shed tears a night before tying the knot on July 29, 1981.
Speaking to Fox News, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner revealed that Charles wasn't the only one who cried as he was still in love with Camilla Parker Bowls.
"They both cried" Ian told the outlet while reflecting on late princess's emotions who was equally hurt and disturbed.
"Diana was reluctant about marrying Charles but was told by her sister it was too late.The tea towels with their joint images were already being sold," Ian explained.
He further revealed that, "Charles was given cufflinks with a Camilla insignia, which he wore on his wedding day so that she could be included, which allegedly made him emotional."