Royal Family's disappointing move casts doubt on Princess Beatrice future role

Princess Beatrice dealt a fresh blow from Royal Family on a historic event last week.
As per an inside source, Royal Family missed a golden PR opportunity by letting Beatrice watch the Lionesses’ historic celebration at Buckingham Palace as a bystander.
Prince Andrew's was seen watching the England's woman football team celebrating their victory against Spain in Euro Cup 2025 final from the sidelines alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozz and daughter Athena.
As per GB news, now a well-placed source from the Football Association has claimed that the team was expecting a warm welcome from Royal Family at the crown estate.
The insider explained how the unavailability of any senior royal at the reception could be covered by Beatrice if she was not treated like a bystander.
“Alas, William had returned to his holiday after attending the final, the King (no football fan) wouldn’t fly down from his annual fortnight at the Castle of Mey and Anne was also in Scotland. Other working royals were ‘unavailable'" the source added.
"What about Princess Beatrice? She had to watch proceedings kerbside with the masses,” the source noted referring to Beatrice's photos celebrating in the crowd rather than representing the Royal Family.
“Letting Bea and other young royals invite the Lionesses to the Palace for drinks could have been a PR triumph,” they claimed.
This apparant PR failure from the monarchy has also feuled to speculations about whether Charles will bestow any major Royal role to Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie.
The princesses of York are currently non working royal, although they hold the Her Royal Highness (HRH) title.