Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding

Prince William discreetly arrived at the Chester Cathedral to grace his close friend Hugh Grosvenor’s high-profile wedding to ladylove Olivia Henson but without his wife and kids.
Sky News reported that the Prince of Wales slipped in through a side door for the festivities and almost got in without being spotted.
While it was speculated that Prince George, the Duke’s godson would be a pageboy at the wedding event, he was absent.
William’s beloved wife Kate Middleton also skipped the event.
Prince Eugenie was present but Harry did not fly from California to honour his friend's big day owing to all the drama.
The ceremony was set for 12pm on Friday 7 June with the bride arriving in style at the Cathedral.
Following the star-studded ceremony, the newlyweds will host a private reception at Eaton Estate, the historic Grosvenor family home.
Hugh Grosvenor, who became the 7th Duke of Westminster after his dad’s untimely death, attended Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College, later earning a degree in countryside management from Newcastle University.
It is pertinent to mention that the Duke’s journey from estate management companies to inheriting the royal title reflects his year-long dedication to the Grosvenor family.