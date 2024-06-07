Royal

Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding

Prince William makes a discreet entry at Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson's wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Prince William makes lonely entrance at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Prince William makes a discreet entry at Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson's wedding 

Prince William discreetly arrived at the Chester Cathedral to grace his close friend Hugh Grosvenor’s high-profile wedding to ladylove Olivia Henson but without his wife and kids.

Sky News reported that the Prince of Wales slipped in through a side door for the festivities and almost got in without being spotted.

While it was speculated that Prince George, the Duke’s godson would be a pageboy at the wedding event, he was absent.

William’s beloved wife Kate Middleton also skipped the event.

Prince Eugenie was present but Harry did not fly from California to honour his friend's big day owing to all the drama.

The ceremony was set for 12pm on Friday 7 June with the bride arriving in style at the Cathedral. 

Following the star-studded ceremony, the newlyweds will host a private reception at Eaton Estate, the historic Grosvenor family home.

Hugh Grosvenor, who became the 7th Duke of Westminster after his dad’s untimely death, attended Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College, later earning a degree in countryside management from Newcastle University.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke’s journey from estate management companies to inheriting the royal title reflects his year-long dedication to the Grosvenor family.  

George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism

George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why

Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why

Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside

Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement

Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement

Royal News

Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Kate Middleton being given tribute on Duke of Westminster’s wedding
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming fewer in number’ during D-Day speech
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health