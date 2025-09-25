Home / Royal

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles' soft heartedness for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew amid slew of controversies is upsetting Prince William.

The Andrew-Sarah fiasco linked with the infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has driven a wedge between the monarch and the heir to the throne.

Charles is believed to be firm on his stance to keep The Duke and Duchess of York in the royal fold in order to protect family from further damage - while William thinks of it as an "stupid" idea.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, a royal source told Rob Shuters ShuterScoop that "Charles thinks keeping Andrew and Fergie close somehow protects the family."

"But to everyone else, it looks reckless, naïve, and frankly stupid. The scandals around those two never end" they added.

Explaining the stance of the future King on the whole situation, the insider added that William is specifically "focused on the crown’s future." 

"He knows the public has no appetite for Andrew or Fergie being anywhere near the royal stage. He sees this as a direct threat," they added.

In addition to this, a palace source revealed that "It’s a generational divide. William wants a clean break. Charles can’t let go. And unless he does, the monarchy risks going down with Andrew and Fergie."

This update comes amid growing pressure on King Charles for a complete ban on Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew from Royal Family.

The calls for a royal ban on Sarah and Andrew intensified earlier this week when a resurfaced email from the duchess to Epstein - where she referred to the sex trafficker as my "supreme friend."

