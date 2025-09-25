Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton's representation of the future of monarchy at a recent event has sparked a wave of insecurity in Queen Camilla.
The Princess of Wales effortlessly took the center stage during Donald Trump and Melania Trumps' state visit to the UK - despite her majesty's evident effort to "sideline" Kate.
Wearing a cream-colored tail gown fully embellished with floral patterns and a Lover's Knot tiara over her head, Kate exuded nothing but royal, unknowingly overshadowing the Queen.
Camilla, who was also caught on camera shooing away Catherine from the First Lady - when the duo were indulged in a chat, is believed to have felt "upstaged" by Kate's "very Queenly" presence.
‘The tension was impossible to ignore," an insider told Closer magazine.
They went on to share, "Every gesture and every colour choice felt like a power move. It was Kate who drew the attention, and that didn’t go down well with Camilla. From the moment Kate arrived, she proved herself to be the real power player."
"She completely outshone Camilla and everyone noticed it," the source added.
Shedding light on behind-the-scenes situation of the event, the tipster claimed, "Suddenly, Kate’s returned presence is feeling very “queenly”.
"Palace staff are now managing a delicate balance, encouraging Kate to pace herself so as not to overshadow Camilla," they added.
Kate Middleton returned to public facing duties in September last years - nine months after she underwent chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in January, 2024.