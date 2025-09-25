Home / Royal

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton sparks Queen Camilla's insecurities with power move

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event
Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton's representation of the future of monarchy at a recent event has sparked a wave of insecurity in Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales effortlessly took the center stage during Donald Trump and Melania Trumps' state visit to the UK - despite her majesty's evident effort to "sideline" Kate.

Wearing a cream-colored tail gown fully embellished with floral patterns and a Lover's Knot tiara over her head, Kate exuded nothing but royal, unknowingly overshadowing the Queen.

Camilla, who was also caught on camera shooing away Catherine from the First Lady - when the duo were indulged in a chat, is believed to have felt "upstaged" by Kate's "very Queenly" presence.

‘The tension was impossible to ignore," an insider told Closer magazine.

They went on to share, "Every gesture and every colour choice felt like a power move. It was Kate who drew the attention, and that didn’t go down well with Camilla. From the moment Kate arrived, she proved herself to be the real power player."

"She completely outshone Camilla and everyone noticed it," the source added.

Shedding light on behind-the-scenes situation of the event, the tipster claimed, "Suddenly, Kate’s returned presence is feeling very “queenly”.

"Palace staff are now managing a delicate balance, encouraging Kate to pace herself so as not to overshadow Camilla," they added.

Kate Middleton returned to public facing duties in September last years - nine months after she underwent chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in January, 2024.

You Might Like:

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal
The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban
Royal Family will 'move on' from Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy despite amid backlash

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is in the spotlight due to her Netflix documentary about her romance with a Hollywood shaman

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing
The Princess Royal visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth for the first time since becoming its patron in March

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary
Netflix boss cleverly uses Meghan Markle to secure Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal
The Royal Family has been hit with major trouble as past controversy resurfaces

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief
Prince Harry delights Meghan Markle by releasing a major statement about his UK return plans

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are facing new scrutiny after Jeffery Epstein email controversy

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary
The Danish royal family is facing an unfortunate episode that brings back past tensions

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK
The Duchess of Sussex shares joyful moment with son, Prince Archie during new interview