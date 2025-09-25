Home / Royal

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

  By Hania Jamil
Since his headline-making return to the UK for charity endeavours, the idea of Prince Harry's potential return to the UK has garnered quite a bit of attention.

The Duke of Sussex made a four-day trip to his home country, which included a highly anticipated meeting with King Charles for the first time in 19 months and a secret meeting with a key Royal Family member.

At Kensington Palace, Harry met with the Duke of Kent to pay his condolences, following the death of his wife, Katherine, the Duchess of Kent. She passed away on September 4 at the age of 92.

Despite the hopeful visit, a source has unveiled that the duke is not planning on claiming the title of a working member of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

A source close to the duke said, "There's no move to want to be back in the institution. He's genuinely very happy in California. His wife and kids are there; his life is there."

Along with that, this week, Harry also denied contacting his old school, Eton, regarding his son Prince Archie's future schooling.

The father-of-two made it clear that he has no plan to move his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK for schooling.

A spokesperson for the royal said, "Prince Harry has not put his son's name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so."

Prince Harry's most recent trip to the UK was the first time the Duke of Sussex had returned since suffering a crushing court defeat in May 2025.

It ended the royal's hiatus from the UK, which had gone on for four months since he lost his legal battle for taxpayer-funded armed police protection.

The ruling meant that armed police bodyguards, paid for by the British taxpayer, will not be automatically reinstated for Harry, Meghan and their two children when they are in the UK.

Following the legal defeat, the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a bombshell interview that he could not see a future in which he brought his family back to the UK.

