King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson is reeling with multiple setbacks since her apology email to Jeffrey Epstein went viral.
In a shocking turn of events, the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew has been removed as the patronage of UK's major charities after her old email to the infamous sex offender resurfaced online.
Sarah's troubles did not end there as romour mills are churning that King Charles is under immense pressure to completely ban the duke and duchess from Royal Family.
However, Royal biographer Andrew Lownie - who recently sparked quite the buzz with his book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York has claimed that Fergie will get away with the controversies she is surrounded with.
“She has no self-awareness. She has no acceptance of what she's done, the same problem as Andrew," Lownie said in an exclusive interview with Express UK.
He continued, "But she'll just pick herself up, and that's what people admire, and she'll get on with it again somehow. We probably haven't had the end of Fergie, but we deserve to."
The royal author further explained that Sarah will be back to public life soon like she previously did, “Lots of naive Americans will think poor thing, she's a victim, which she's very good at playing and the King will forgive her, and I suppose everything in the caravan will move on.”