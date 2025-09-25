Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief

Home / Royal

Everything seems vibrant and cheerful to Meghan Markle now!

On Wednesday, September 24, the Duchess of Sussex shared a delightful update about her in a sweet post on her lifestyle brand, As Ever’s, Instagram handle.

In the post, the mother of two shared a striking snap of herself, captured from behind, as she enjoyed relaxed moments with her pet dogs.

“Crisp air, blue skies, and the sweetest moments,” she captioned.

The glamorous shot featured the With Love, Meghan starlet in an elegant flowing, ankle-length yellow summery dress with short puffed sleeves, blending comfort with timeless grace.

Meanwhile, the serene outdoor featuring a lush green lawn with tall trees added a perfect finishing touch to the iconic photo.

Meghan Markle’s delightful update came after her husband, Prince Harry, gave her a sigh of relief by rejecting rumors that he was planning to return to the UK.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex had a reunion with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House earlier this month, a close friend of him shared that Harry plans to move back and wants his son, Prince Archie, to attend a prestigious school in Britain.

Denying the claims, Prince Harry released a statement through his spokesperson, stating, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

