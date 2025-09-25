Home / Royal

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate is reportedly being tipped to collaborate on a project in the US, following her previously forged bond with former First Lady Melania Trump.

As per GB News, in early September the Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of US President Donald Trump and an American delegation to Windsor.

On September 18, they marked the visit to the youngest Scout members, in Frogmore Gardens.

While there, Kate and Mrs Trump guided the children through outdoor activities like sketching and creating bug hotels.

According to White House sources have indicated that the more intimate engagement with the Princess of Wales was “absolutely” the highlight of Mrs Trump’s time in the UK.

“You could very much see how warm and friendly they were after spending time together," said a Kensington Palace source.

The insider added, "They were chatting away and they both really enjoyed the engagement.”

“The First Lady was super-relaxed and she really enjoyed her time with the Princess,” they explained.

"It's definitely the start of what looks set to be a very warm, long-term relationship between Kate and Melania,” another insider told Hello! Magazine.

The Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, who led the day’s activities, witnessed their budding bond first hand and indicated that they could team up again in the future.

Fields suggested the possibility of a joint initiative with the American Scouts.

Such a collaboration could materialize if President Trump extends a State Visit invitation to the Royal Family.

