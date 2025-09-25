Home / Royal

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

Netflix boss cleverly uses Meghan Markle to secure Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary



In a surprising twist, Meghan Markle turns out to be nothing but just a bait for Netflix to secure an explosive new project.

Recently, Netflix’s Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, where he gushed over the Duchess of Sussex for her “remarkable influence” despite the failure of her show, With Love, Meghan Season 2.

"One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence—remarkable. So when we did the documentary on her and Harry, the trailer, when we ran the trailer announcing it, people... hundreds of people... broke down every frame of the trailer,” he praised.

However, what initially appeared as heartfelt praise has now been exposed as a clever bait to secure a bombshell Princess Diana documentary.

According to a senior industry insider who spoke to Radar Online, "It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan, given Harry's secret plans for a Diana documentary. Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge. The praise is about keeping the Sussexes onside and locking that project in."

"There's no real appetite inside Netflix for Meghan's jam and flower-selling shows. What they care about is the guaranteed global audience Harry brings with anything to do with Diana,” noted a separate source.

It was previously reported that Prince Harry has been planning to release a bombshell documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, to mark her 30th death anniversary in 2027.

You Might Like:

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal
The Royal Family has been hit with major trouble as past controversy resurfaces

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief
Prince Harry delights Meghan Markle by releasing a major statement about his UK return plans

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are facing new scrutiny after Jeffery Epstein email controversy

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary
The Danish royal family is facing an unfortunate episode that brings back past tensions

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK
The Duchess of Sussex shares joyful moment with son, Prince Archie during new interview

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Princess Anne's royal engagement on Instagram

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother
the Queen of Jordan shared cute snap of Princess Iman bint and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis' baby

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion
Meghan Markle still not 'convinced' for Royal return despite Prince Harry's constant efforts

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal
Sarah Ferguson made shocking claims after apologising email to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York
Her Majesty delivered powerful speech at the prestigious event hosted by USA's First Lady, Melania Trump

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?
Prince Andrew to get kicked out of Royal Family as King Charles considers brutal decision after bombshell emails

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene
The Royal Family Member of Monaco paid a visit to NYC for meaningful event earlier this week