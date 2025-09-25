Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

In a surprising twist, Meghan Markle turns out to be nothing but just a bait for Netflix to secure an explosive new project.
Recently, Netflix’s Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, where he gushed over the Duchess of Sussex for her “remarkable influence” despite the failure of her show, With Love, Meghan Season 2.
"One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence—remarkable. So when we did the documentary on her and Harry, the trailer, when we ran the trailer announcing it, people... hundreds of people... broke down every frame of the trailer,” he praised.
However, what initially appeared as heartfelt praise has now been exposed as a clever bait to secure a bombshell Princess Diana documentary.
According to a senior industry insider who spoke to Radar Online, "It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan, given Harry's secret plans for a Diana documentary. Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge. The praise is about keeping the Sussexes onside and locking that project in."
"There's no real appetite inside Netflix for Meghan's jam and flower-selling shows. What they care about is the guaranteed global audience Harry brings with anything to do with Diana,” noted a separate source.
It was previously reported that Prince Harry has been planning to release a bombshell documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, to mark her 30th death anniversary in 2027.