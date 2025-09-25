Home / Royal

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing

The Princess Royal visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth for the first time since becoming its patron in March

  By Hania Jamil
Princess Anne shared rare insight into her role as a grandmother as she visited Portsmouth to mark the 200th anniversary of The Naval Children's Charity, of which she became patron in March.

During the Wednesday outing, September 24, the Princess Royal was presented with some merchandise from the charity, including a child's apron.

Upon seeing the gift, Anne laughed and said, "Yes, I don't think that's going to fit me," as the organisation's CEO Clare Scherer added, "There's an adult-sized one [apron] in there."

The Princess then revealed, "It might fit my grandchildren, they all cook actually."

 Anne is the proud grandmother of Peter Phillips' daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and four-year-old Lucas.

The Princess recently celebrated the exciting news of her son Peter's engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, whom he has been romantically linked with since spring 2024.

Wednesday's trip marked her first visit to the NCC since becoming patron, following in the footsteps of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who held the role for 70 years.

Established in 1825, the charity provides support for young people belonging to naval families up to the age of 25, including particular support focused on children's wellbeing and development in recognition of the unique situations they and their families face.

