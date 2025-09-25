Home / Royal

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor

  By Hania Jamil
Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Virginia Giuffre's family members have praised charity's decision to serve ties with Sarah Ferguson over her association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Around seven UK charities removed the Duchess of York as their patron and ambassador after her 2011 email was leaked, in which she referred to the disgraced financier as a "supreme friend" and apologised for criticising him publicly.

Giuffre, who died in Western Australia in April aged 41, was one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 2022, she settled a lawsuit against the Duke of York, Sarah's former husband, for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein. He denied the claim and ever meeting Giuffre.

American-born Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, and her sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, said in a statement, "It is commendable that these seven charities have cut ties with Sarah Ferguson in light of her connections to Epstein."

"This decisive action sends a strong message about accountability and the need to confront those who support the horrific child trafficking network established by Epstein and Maxwell," they added.

Previously, James Henderson, the duchess's spokesperson at the time, said the email was sent as a response to Epstein's threat at that time and that the Duchess of York regrets having any ties with the sex offender.

Among the organisations to end their relationships with the duchess after the 2011 email came to light is the Teenage Cancer Trust, who dropped her as patron after 35 years.

The Duke of York paid millions to settle the civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre in 2022, who alleged the duke slept with her on three separate occasions.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, in the US, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

