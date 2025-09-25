Home / Royal

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

The Royal Family has been hit with major trouble as past controversy resurfaces

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal
Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member of the Royal Family has showed up amid troubling times.

As a resurfaced scandal casts shadow on the Danish Royal Family, the palace took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, to share about the engagement of a senior Royal member, Princess Benedikte.

The Royal Family of Denmark, in its latest update, reported that Benedikte – King Frederik X’s aunt – took part in a special duty, welcoming a group of students in the Garden Hall of Christian VIII’s Palace as part of their annual exchange visit to the country.

“Pupils from Tasiilaq in East Greenland and Gentofte Municipality were welcomed today in the Garden Hall in Christian VIII's Palace in Amalienborg. It was Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte who received the students as part of the annual exchange visit to Denmark,” stated the palace.

Briefing about the visit, the Royals shared, “The visit is part of the friendship town cooperation between Tasiilaq and Gentofte and has evolved into a tradition over the years. The meeting with the Princess goes all the way back to the time when Her Royal Highness was the protector of the now-disbanded Gentofte Greenlands Committee.”

Notably, Princess Benedikte’s appearance comes as the shocking 2023 Madrid scandal once again begins making headlines.

The Madrid scandal refers to a surprising controversy that emerged in 2023 when then-Crown Prince Frederik was spotted with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in the Spanish capital, sparking rumors of their affair.

Shortly after the photos were released publicly by Spanish magazine Lecturas, Casanova denied the speculation; however, the Royal Family maintained silence on the matter.

Now, in September 2025, the scandal has reemerged as the socialite has filed a lawsuit against the publication, seeking €1 million in damages for alleged violations of her privacy and image rights.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief
Prince Harry delights Meghan Markle by releasing a major statement about his UK return plans

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are facing new scrutiny after Jeffery Epstein email controversy

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary

King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary
The Danish royal family is facing an unfortunate episode that brings back past tensions

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK
The Duchess of Sussex shares joyful moment with son, Prince Archie during new interview

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Princess Anne's royal engagement on Instagram

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother
the Queen of Jordan shared cute snap of Princess Iman bint and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis' baby

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion
Meghan Markle still not 'convinced' for Royal return despite Prince Harry's constant efforts

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal
Sarah Ferguson made shocking claims after apologising email to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York
Her Majesty delivered powerful speech at the prestigious event hosted by USA's First Lady, Melania Trump

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?
Prince Andrew to get kicked out of Royal Family as King Charles considers brutal decision after bombshell emails

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene
The Royal Family Member of Monaco paid a visit to NYC for meaningful event earlier this week

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear
Meghan Markle's true feelings on Prince Harry, King Charles' Clarence House meeting revealed