Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member of the Royal Family has showed up amid troubling times.
As a resurfaced scandal casts shadow on the Danish Royal Family, the palace took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, to share about the engagement of a senior Royal member, Princess Benedikte.
The Royal Family of Denmark, in its latest update, reported that Benedikte – King Frederik X’s aunt – took part in a special duty, welcoming a group of students in the Garden Hall of Christian VIII’s Palace as part of their annual exchange visit to the country.
“Pupils from Tasiilaq in East Greenland and Gentofte Municipality were welcomed today in the Garden Hall in Christian VIII's Palace in Amalienborg. It was Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte who received the students as part of the annual exchange visit to Denmark,” stated the palace.
Briefing about the visit, the Royals shared, “The visit is part of the friendship town cooperation between Tasiilaq and Gentofte and has evolved into a tradition over the years. The meeting with the Princess goes all the way back to the time when Her Royal Highness was the protector of the now-disbanded Gentofte Greenlands Committee.”
Notably, Princess Benedikte’s appearance comes as the shocking 2023 Madrid scandal once again begins making headlines.
The Madrid scandal refers to a surprising controversy that emerged in 2023 when then-Crown Prince Frederik was spotted with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in the Spanish capital, sparking rumors of their affair.
Shortly after the photos were released publicly by Spanish magazine Lecturas, Casanova denied the speculation; however, the Royal Family maintained silence on the matter.
Now, in September 2025, the scandal has reemerged as the socialite has filed a lawsuit against the publication, seeking €1 million in damages for alleged violations of her privacy and image rights.