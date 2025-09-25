Home / Royal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

  By Javeria Ahmed
Queen Mary stepped out for a public appearance amid renewed controversy surrounding King Frederik.

On Wednesday evening, the Queen of Denmark graced the National Museum of Denmark with her presence for a special research evening.

Sharing glimpses of the evening, the Danish Palace said, "European roots, the origins of democracy and the history of Greenland were among the topics, when Her Majesty the Queen participated in the Research Evening at the National Museum on Wednesday. Here, the museum's researchers presented their latest results in the Festsalen to a well-rounded audience.”


The palace added, "The queen and the other guests were presented to a wide range of topics: osteoarchaeologist Samantha Scott Reiter spoke about European identity, historian Christian Ammitzbøll Thomsen on the early forms of democracy, archaeologist and museum inspector Jeanette Varberg on a globalized ancient time, and historian Rasmus Voss on Danish settlement attempts in Greenland.”

They continued, “During the event, Director Rane Willerslev presented the National Museum's Jubilee Medal to Ida Nicolaisen, former lecturer in cultural sociology and anthropology at the University of Copenhagen, in recognition of her extraordinary efforts for the benefit of the National Museum.”

Notably, Queen Mary’s key outing came amid the new reports from Spain that King Frederik’s controversial photographs published in 2023 would reignite the scandal.

As per Catalunya Diar, the Danish experts shared the case was never fully closed as the journalist behind the Madrid photos of Frederik and Genoveva Casanova has added weight to the story, fueling speculation said to unsettle Queen Mary. 

