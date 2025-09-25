Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Tension ripples through Norway Royal Family's after a clip of Crown Prince Haakon was deleted from his sister Princess Märtha Louise's Netflix documentary, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.
As reported by Hello! magazine, the footage of the heir to the Norwegian throne was originally featured in the documentary, which premiered on September 16, despite the royal family's request about not being filmed during the August 2024 ceremony.
The outlet revealed that the scene featuring the Crown Prince was removed at the last minute, at the palace's request.
Princess Märtha Louise tied the knot with Durek Verrett last summer, and in the bombshell documentary, the couple unveiled the process of courtship and their love story.
The film from Emmy-nominated director Rebecca Chaiklin gained traction as it underscored the challenges faced by the pair, including media scrutiny and King Harald and Queen Sonja's scepticism around their daughter marrying a Hollywood shaman.
King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, all attended the couple's nuptials, a three-day celebration crowned by a ceremony on August 31, 2024, in picturesque Geiranger, Norway.
However, Princess Märtha Louise's royal family members were not interviewed in the documentary, which premiered almost two years after Princess Märtha Louise officially relinquished her royal role.
In 2022, Märtha Louise renounced the royal role she inherited at birth in order to pursue her business interests without the restrictions of being affiliated with the Royal House of Norway.
The official statement said that Märtha Louise would keep her princess title and that Durek would become part of the royal family when they married; however, the couple wished to put a clear boundary between their interests and the Royal House.
During a royal outing in Hallingdal, Norway, on September 23, Crown Prince Haakon spoke about Rebel Royals for the first time, saying there could be "a clearer distinction" between the royal house and his sister's business activities.
Crown Prince Haakon added that Märtha Louise and Durek said they intend to respect the agreement, said that he has seen the film himself and wished his sister and brother-in-law well.