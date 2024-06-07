Entertainment

Is Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' rekindled romance on the horizon?

Olivia Wilde is open to revisiting her romance with Harry Styles, as per staunch reports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Is Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' rekindled romance on the horizon?
Olivia Wilde is open to revisiting her romance with Harry Styles, as per staunch reports 

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who parted ways two years ago, are reportedly up for a reconciliation.

The 40-year-old and director is ready to give their relationship another shot after the Watermelon Sugar’s recent breakup with Taylor Russell.

According to a Life & Style source, “Wilde and Styles have been in touch here and there.”

The source divulged, “Olivia swears they still have a spark.”

“She’s playing it cool and waiting for him to make the first move — but she’d drop everything to meet up with him,” the insider added.

“So, there’s plenty of people who would cheer them on if they gave things another shot,” they went on.

A source revealed, “Olivia’s hoping this time apart was enough to make Harry see she’s the one for him.”

The exes met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling which Wilde directed during the pandemic period.

For the unversed, the alleged coupling caused a rift with the star Florence Pugh, who appeared uncomfortable with the duo's reported connection.

Despite the feud, Wilde had nothing but sweet words for Pugh at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight [to the premiere] despite being in production. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight." 

