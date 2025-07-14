Travis Scott appears to respond to Pusha T disses in ‘Jackboys 2’

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Travis Scott is seemingly addressing Pusha T with his new lyrics.

On Sunday, July 13, the 34-year-old rapper released his Jackboys 2 compilation album alongside his Cactus Jack Records collaborators.

One of the songs, Champain & Vacay, Scott appeared to hit at Pusha following a string of recent public criticisms from him.

In the song, which also featured verses from the likes of Don Toliver, SoFaygo and Sheck Wes, the Utopia rapper belted out cryptic lyrics.

"Yeah, man, I swear these old n----- kill me / Know my YNs feel me. They just want the real me, yeah / Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND, yeah,” he sings.

Scott’s apparent hit at the American rapper comes two days after the release of Clipse's new album Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha's first LP with his brother Malice since 2009.

While Pusha, real name Terrence Thornton, didn't directly call out Scott by name on the album, he later shared in multiple interviews why a portion of his raps on single, So Be It, were directed toward the Sicko Mode musician.

“You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b---- and your pride in front of me," Pusha raps on the track.

The Jackboys 2, which marks Travis Scott’s fifth complete musical album, features 17 tracks.

