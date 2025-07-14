Kanye West faces major setback in China amid sexual assault claims

Kanye West had come across fans fury at the Shanghai show over the weekend for arriving late and having multiple issues during his stage.

The Heartless rapper performed his first gig in almost a year at the Shanghai Stadium on Saturday night, where fans chanted for a refund.

As reported by The Global Times, Ye took to the stage almost 40 minutes late, and when he did appear, there were several technical issues, with the DJ having to restart several songs.

This showdown came days after Kanye's former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused the rapper of sexual assault and "oral rape."

Lauren worked for Ye from 2021 to 2022 and filed the first complaint against the music mogul in June 2024, claiming she had been subject to explicit texts and calls from the 48-year-old.

On Sunday, July 13, the Runaway crooner rep denied all the claims made against the rapper.

In a statement shared with the Daily Mail, the spokesperson referred to the amended complaint as "the fourth version she has advanced."

"Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined," they noted.

The spokesperson continued, "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta's tall tales before a jury—an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

Notably, Kanye has found it difficult to secure live gigs in recent years amid his controversial reputation, having only played in South Korea and China since 2023.

