Jennifer Aniston ‘casually dating’ beau Jim Curtis: ‘Very happy and fulfilled’

Jennifer Aniston is “casually dating” hypnotherapist Jim Curtis!
On Sunday, July 13, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Friends actress is dating her new beau, Jim.
"[They are] casually dating and having fun," an insider revealed.
Meanwhile, another shared, “They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."
"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy," they added.
The sources further shared that Jim, who is an author and life coach specialized in hypnotherapy, is very different from men Jennifer dated before.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis recently spotted spending time with friends including Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka on a yacht in Mallorca.
In one of the photos, making rounds on social media, Jim could be seen rubbing the actress' shoulders while another showed the pair embracing, and possibly sharing a kiss, while onboard the boat.
The Morning Show star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.