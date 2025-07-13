‘Superman’ smashes box office with $122M opening weekend

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Superman soared to a heroic $122 million opening weekend, marking the third-biggest box office debut of 2025.

As per Variety, David Corenswet starred Superman, the newly rebooted comic book adventure flew to $122 million in its first weekend of release.

That performance places it behind only A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch for the biggest debuts of the year.

James Gunn directed DC film, released worldwide on July 1 earned $95 million from 78 international markets, for a $217 million global total.

Analysts say its stronger U.S. debut isn’t surprising, given the hero’s all-American identity.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have a lot at stake due to a cost a hefty $225 million to produce and roughly $100 million to promote.

The film marks the launch of DC’s revamped cinematic universe, aiming to kick-start a fresh, interconnected franchise.

James Gunn and Peter Safran took the command of DC Studios in 2022 after its last iteration of superhero movies suffered a major drop with the epic losing-streak of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle.

Superman topped the domestic box office, likely cutting into ticket sales for last weekend’s winner, Jurassic World Rebirth.

The F1 finished in third spot with $13 million from 3,412 theaters in its third lap around the track, marking a 50% decline from the prior weekend.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon finals
Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon finals
Andrew Scott, Keira Knightley, Sienna Miller and Henry Cavill also attended Wimbledon day 14

Kim Kardashian sparks speculation over $10 million Birkin bag purchase
Kim Kardashian sparks speculation over $10 million Birkin bag purchase
Kim Kardashian's new social media post fuels speculation about a potential $10M purchase

Scooter Braun gushes over Justin Bieber’s album weeks after their settlement
Scooter Braun gushes over Justin Bieber’s album weeks after their settlement
Justin Bieber agreed to pay $26 million owed to Scooter Braun after their settlement

Cher wows in Rome with soulful performance at Dolce & Gabbana party
Cher wows in Rome with soulful performance at Dolce & Gabbana party
The 'Believe' singer attended the star-studded event on Via Veneto Street in Italy

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa quietly got engaged on Christmas last year

Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show
Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show
Drake performed with Central Cee, J Hus and Dave during Wireless Festival show

Khloé Kardashian spends quality time with kids at Color Run event
Khloé Kardashian spends quality time with kids at Color Run event
'The Kardashians' star shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

BLACKPINK partners with Fanatics for Los Angeles stop of 'Deadline' tour
BLACKPINK partners with Fanatics for Los Angeles stop of 'Deadline' tour
The K-pop group kicked off their Los Angeles stop for the Deadline tour over the weekend