‘Superman’ smashes box office with $122M opening weekend

Superman soared to a heroic $122 million opening weekend, marking the third-biggest box office debut of 2025.
As per Variety, David Corenswet starred Superman, the newly rebooted comic book adventure flew to $122 million in its first weekend of release.
That performance places it behind only A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch for the biggest debuts of the year.
James Gunn directed DC film, released worldwide on July 1 earned $95 million from 78 international markets, for a $217 million global total.
Analysts say its stronger U.S. debut isn’t surprising, given the hero’s all-American identity.
Warner Bros. and DC Studios have a lot at stake due to a cost a hefty $225 million to produce and roughly $100 million to promote.
The film marks the launch of DC’s revamped cinematic universe, aiming to kick-start a fresh, interconnected franchise.
James Gunn and Peter Safran took the command of DC Studios in 2022 after its last iteration of superhero movies suffered a major drop with the epic losing-streak of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle.
Superman topped the domestic box office, likely cutting into ticket sales for last weekend’s winner, Jurassic World Rebirth.
The F1 finished in third spot with $13 million from 3,412 theaters in its third lap around the track, marking a 50% decline from the prior weekend.