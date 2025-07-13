Brody Jenner marries long time fiancée Tia Blanco in intimate Malibu ceremony 

Brody Jenner, The Hills alum, finally exchanged wedding vows with her 28-year-old fiancée, Tia Blanco.
As reported by TMZ, the 41-year-old actor got married to the pro surfer at his mom Linda Thompson’s home in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Around 60 to 70 guests reportedly attended the wedding, including Brody’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner.
For those unaware, the couple got engaged in June 2023 while Tia Blanco was expecting her daughter Honey, who is now 1 year old.
While speaking to PEOPLE, Blanco opened up about his wedding plans in January, stating that the wedding will be “crazy extravagant,” and that he was looking forward to seeing Blanco as his bride in her wedding dress.
The Special Forces alum continued, “Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible. I’m very excited for that. She’s said that she’s in love with this dress, and I won’t let her show me, but I’m very excited to see Tia in the dress.”
The pair first met while Brody was on a family trip in Hawaii in mid-April 2022 and had “an instant connection” over their “shared love for the ocean.”