Hailey Bieber under fire again after launching her new product

Hailey Bieber under fire again for copying small brand’s idea
Hailey Bieber under fire again for copying small brand’s idea

Hailey Bieber is once again facing backlash from small business owners who claim she copied their concept.

The Rhode founder dropped a snap wearing a custom lip gloss-carrying waist chain in a new Rhode campaign.

Her snap ignited the reaction from social media users as they started accusing the company of taking inspiration from the skincare brand, Cocokind.

One user noted, “Not surprised she's been copying concepts from other brands all along! Looks like it's just another day, another design lifted from someone else. Shamelessly stealing ideas.”

Another stated, “There’s nothing original about Hailey Bieber.”

The third wrote, “Neither of them invented anything, that accessory has been around for decades, and Hailey never claimed to have created it.”

While many accused Hailey of being a “copycat since day one.”

To note, last month, the brand floated the idea of a body chain-lip gloss combo and polled fans to see if they were into it.

On June 9, they wrote on Instagram, “We don’t know how many to make so we need your honest opinions! Here’s how some of our Miami crew styled the chain this weekend!.”

However, on July 5, Rhode shared a first post about their body chain product.

Following Rhode’s launch, Cocokind CEO Priscilla Tsai shared that the brand had scrapped plans to release their own lip balm body chain-belt.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Scooter Braun gushes over Justin Bieber’s album weeks after their settlement
Scooter Braun gushes over Justin Bieber’s album weeks after their settlement
Justin Bieber agreed to pay $26 million owed to Scooter Braun after their settlement

Cher wows in Rome with soulful performance at Dolce & Gabbana party
Cher wows in Rome with soulful performance at Dolce & Gabbana party
The 'Believe' singer attended the star-studded event on Via Veneto Street in Italy

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa quietly got engaged on Christmas last year

Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show
Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show
Drake performed with Central Cee, J Hus and Dave during Wireless Festival show

Khloé Kardashian spends quality time with kids at Color Run event
Khloé Kardashian spends quality time with kids at Color Run event
'The Kardashians' star shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

BLACKPINK partners with Fanatics for Los Angeles stop of 'Deadline' tour
BLACKPINK partners with Fanatics for Los Angeles stop of 'Deadline' tour
The K-pop group kicked off their Los Angeles stop for the Deadline tour over the weekend

Lola Tung spills exciting beans about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3
Lola Tung spills exciting beans about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3
Lola Tung shares her thoughts on ‘love triangle’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3

Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
The 'WILDFLOWER' crooner is currently on her seventh ongoing tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft