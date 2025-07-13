Hailey Bieber under fire again after launching her new product

Hailey Bieber is once again facing backlash from small business owners who claim she copied their concept.
The Rhode founder dropped a snap wearing a custom lip gloss-carrying waist chain in a new Rhode campaign.
Her snap ignited the reaction from social media users as they started accusing the company of taking inspiration from the skincare brand, Cocokind.
One user noted, “Not surprised she's been copying concepts from other brands all along! Looks like it's just another day, another design lifted from someone else. Shamelessly stealing ideas.”
Another stated, “There’s nothing original about Hailey Bieber.”
The third wrote, “Neither of them invented anything, that accessory has been around for decades, and Hailey never claimed to have created it.”
While many accused Hailey of being a “copycat since day one.”
To note, last month, the brand floated the idea of a body chain-lip gloss combo and polled fans to see if they were into it.
On June 9, they wrote on Instagram, “We don’t know how many to make so we need your honest opinions! Here’s how some of our Miami crew styled the chain this weekend!.”
However, on July 5, Rhode shared a first post about their body chain product.
Following Rhode’s launch, Cocokind CEO Priscilla Tsai shared that the brand had scrapped plans to release their own lip balm body chain-belt.