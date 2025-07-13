Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral claim she 'forgot' North in Paris hotel

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight, finally addressing the viral moment from a decade ago when she was accused of forgetting daughter North West at a Paris hotel.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to address an old claim that she forgot her daughter North while leaving a hotel in Paris.
Back in 2014, footage of her leaving her hotel in Paris without North raised eyebrows and fueled parenting backlash online.
A video shows Kim, clad in a pink cut-out outfit, heading to her car alone before abruptly pivoting and returning indoors.
After a few moments, the SKIMS founder re-emerged with North while making her way through flashing cameras back to the waiting SUV.
Re-sharing the viral clip, a fan wrote “my favourite Kardashian moment is when Kim forgot North in a hotel room.”
Kim shared a video along with a caption, “I didn't forget her!”
She added, “I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine!! I didn't forget her!!!”
Kim was donning a pink fitted co-ord and grey coat while her daughter was dressed in a black leather jacket and matching leather trousers.
At that time, she wrote on X former Twitter, “Heard on the radio today some story I forgot my daughter at our hotel as I'm leaving for the airport. Are you kidding me?!?!?! LOL.”
She added, “I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue.”
Kim quipped, “Do u guys really think a 1year old would be inside the lobby by herself!Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol.”
Notably, Kim shares daughter North, 12, son Saint, nine, daughter Chicago, seven, and son Psalm, six, with ex husband Kanye 'Ye' West.
Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 and they parted ways in February 2021.