Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection

Paris Hilton drops new collaboration with her family on Friday
The mother of two announced on June 7 that she will be collaborating with her sister Nicky Hilton and mother Kathy Hilton for rugs.
She posted a couple of pictures from the launch event on her Instagram and penned, “Congratulations to my amazing sister @NickyHilton and fabulous mom @KathyHilton on the launch of the @Ruggable x Hiltons collection!”
Paris further wrote, “They are so stunning! (happy emoji) Your creativity and style shine through in every piece. Can’t wait to put them in my house! So proud of you both!”
The first frame featured Paris and her sister striking a pose with Phoenix Hilton. In another snap Pairs, Nicky and Kathy are all dressed up in blue attires as they stand in front of the wall decor.
A minute after Paris announced the collaboration on her social media, her fans flooded the comment section to shower her with compliments.
A fan wrote, “Omg I remember when Phoenix was just born!!! (crying and heart emoji) time really goes by so fast.”
Another commented, “He looks so cute in those little coveralls.”