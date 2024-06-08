Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo

Nick Jonas has left his fans in awe as he dropped the sizzling snap of his wife to showcase his love and admiration for her.
The Jonas Brothers member took to his Instagram on Friday to share an adorable tribute for the Citadel starlet.
In a photo shared on social media, Priyanka dons a sleek white high-slit gown, striking a pose.
To elevate her elegance, she complements her attire with white heels, neatly tied hair, and a striking necklace
In a snap the Love Again star seated with an air of effortless classiness to exude her elegance.
Nick wrote the caption for it, "Wifey appreciation post. Wow" along with a hot face and lovestruck emoji.
To note, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in the filming of her movie The Bluff, currently, she is in Australia with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas' upcoming film, The Good Half, is dropped on Friday.
It is directed by Robert Schwartzman, and the cast includes Brittany Snow, Elisabeth Shue, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette and Matt Walsh.
For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.