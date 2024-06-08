Entertainment

Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo

Nick Jonas gushes over his wife Priyanka Chopra in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo
Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo

Nick Jonas has left his fans in awe as he dropped the sizzling snap of his wife to showcase his love and admiration for her.

The Jonas Brothers member took to his Instagram on Friday to share an adorable tribute for the Citadel starlet.

In a photo shared on social media, Priyanka dons a sleek white high-slit gown, striking a pose. 

To elevate her elegance, she complements her attire with white heels, neatly tied hair, and a striking necklace

In a snap the Love Again star seated with an air of effortless classiness to exude her elegance.

Nick wrote the caption for it, "Wifey appreciation post. Wow" along with a hot face and lovestruck emoji.

Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo

To note, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in the filming of her movie The Bluff, currently, she is in Australia with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas' upcoming film, The Good Half, is dropped on Friday.

It is directed by Robert Schwartzman, and the cast includes Brittany Snow, Elisabeth Shue, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette and Matt Walsh.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.

Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo

Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo
Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday

Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday
Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award

Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award

Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection

Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection

Entertainment News

Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Is Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' rekindled romance on the horizon?
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Celine Dion gets candid about impact of stiff-person syndrome
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Hilary Duff shares adorable video of son Lucas
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Iqra Aziz posts a 'goodbye' carousel from Venice, Italy
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements