Sydney Sweeney stuns in five Bold Looks in one day to promote ‘Echo Valley’

Sydney Sweeney turned the streets of Manhattan into her personal runway as she promoted her new film, Echo Valley, in New York.
The Euphoria actress stepped out in an array of eye-catching looks on Wednesday for the press tour for her upcoming psychological thriller.
First look
Sweeney kicked off the day in a nautical-inspired Coperni ensemble as she stepping out of her hotel for Good Morning America appearance.
Her dress featured a tailored black button-through vest with a white striped sailor collar, paired with a pleated white mini skirt.
The White Lotus star completed her look with knee-high heeled boots and black Wayfarer sunglasses
Second look
On her way out of the studio, Sweeney opted for an outfit change and swapped her black and white look for a brown jacket-style dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.
Channeling the trending "no pants" look, she showed off her toned legs in brown pumps, with a matching tie and jacket sewn through the center.
Third look
Later in the day, Sweeney stepped out with a third look, comprising of a coordinated Oscar de la Renta set from the brand's Fall 2025 collection.
The soft blue checked silk outfit featured a short-sleeved pussy bow blouse and wide-leg trousers, which she complemented with pale blue heels, a cream clutch, and quirky sunglasses.
Fourth look
As the sun set, Sweeney changed into a dramatic, scarlet gown for the film’s premiere at AMC Lincoln Square.
She wore her hair in soft waves and opted for natural, glowing makeup, pausing outside the venue to take selfies with adoring fans.
Fifth look
Last but not the least, Sweeney slipped into a figure-hugging cocktail dress as she headed to the afterparty of her Echo Valley premiere at Lincoln Ristorante.
She styled the look with a pair of red pumps and nude make up, looking as ethereal as ever.