JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes take big step in their romance with heartfelt move

The ‘Karma’ singer went public with her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes on June 2, 2025

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are head over heels for each other!

Just a few days after publicly announcing their romance, the 22-year-old American singer & dancer and the 41-year-old American entrepreneur & author have taken their relationship to the next level.

On Thursday, June 5, the Daily Mail reported that the lovebirds have travelled to The Cotswolds, where Hughes introduced Siwa to his parents.

In the snaps shared by the outlet, the lovebirds can be seen getting cozy and touchy as they enjoyed their time in the countryside.

During their visit, the Guilty Pleasure songstress and her entrepreneur boyfriend were spotted on a romantic stroll which marked their first sighting as a couple after going public with their romance.

The photographs showed the duo dressed in casual fits with Chris Hughes looking handsome in a light blue hoodie and matching shorts, while JoJo Siwa rocked a green and white striped T-shirt and grey trousers.

In one of the image, Hughes was seen planting a kiss on Siwa’s neck.

According to an insider, the songstress has already “charmed” her businessman boyfriend’s parents.

“JoJo and Chris are absolutely loved-up. Meeting the parents is a big step, but she charmed everyone. Looks like JoJo has traded in her bows for a bit of British countryside bliss!” they shared.

JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes:

JoJo Siwa confirmed dating Chris Hughes while speaking to The Guardian earlier this week,

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” she stated.

She also admitted having a “very genuine connection” with the entrepreneur.

