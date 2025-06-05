Rihanna seeks support for ‘high-energy’ sons during baby no. 3 arrival

As Rihanna is gearing up for the arrival of her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, one thought is making her worried and its her two elder sons.
According to sources, the Fenty founder is planning to organize extra help for her “high-energy” sons, RZA and Riot as she prepares to welcome her newest addition.
“Rihanna is happiest at home in Barbados surrounded by her family. She loves the idea of taking the kids over there and just parking herself for a few months before her due date so she can totally unwind and relish the last stage of her pregnancy,” an insider told Intouch Weekly.
They went on to explain, “She’s got two high energy boys to take care of, sure she has nannies, she’s not doing it all alone, but she’s still got to be very hands on.”
“Having her family be able to step in and take that over while she focuses on her newborn would be fantastic,” the source added.
The insider also suggested that Rihanna had positive birth experiences in Los Angeles with her first two children and “hasn’t ruled that out.”
About Rihanna kids
Rihanna shares two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023, with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.
The loved-up couple is currently expecting their third child, with Rihanna revealing her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.