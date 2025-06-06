Entertainment

Cillian Murphy confirmed to rejoin ‘28 Days Later’ franchise but with big twist

The '28 Years Later' is set to hit theaters on June 20 while its second part is scheduled to release in 2026

As the 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Years Later, is set to hit cinemas this month, many fans were speculating about Cillian Murphy's return to the franchise, which has now been confirmed—but with a twist.

During a recent interview with IGN, director Danny Boyle shared that the Oscar-winning actor will reprise his role as Jim but in the upcoming third installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has yet to be greenlit.

While speaking, Boyle joked that he would be "killed" if he revealed too much, but he went on tease that Murphy's return is a key element in bringing the project to life.

"All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed,” he said.

The acclaimed director further added, “It doesn’t take a genius to work out there’s going to be a big role for Cillian Murphy in it. Yeah, a significant role. All I can say, because I know the idea of the story, which has been mapped out, it is clever. It is a very smart use of him."

While, Cillian played the role of a courier Jim in the first instalment of the franchise, his character is notably absent in the film's sequel, which will be released in June.

Release date of ‘28 Years Later’ and its sequel ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’

The 28 Years Later is set to hit theaters on June 20 while its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is scheduled for release on January 16, 2026.

