‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo team up again

'Wicked: For Good' set to release on November 21, 2025

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have once again teamed up for Wicked: For Good to bring magic in the Emerald city.

On Thursday, June 5, Universal released the most-awaited trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second part to 2024’s hit Broadway movie adaptation.

The Jon M. Chu directorial movie will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

It will also feature Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

As per the synopsis, the second film will “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.”

Watch Wicked: For Good trailer:


Fans reaction:

A fan commented, “The fact that the first movie lost to Emilia Perez at the Golden Globes is just crazy! These films deserve more.”

Another noted, “No good deed goes unpunished, no act of charity goes unresented, I’m so excited for Cynthia to sing this epic song!!”

“‘I've had so many friends’ hits so hard, because Glinda is playfully using her 'social masking' voice, and she knows Elphie has always seen through it and recognized Glinda for real,” a third wrote.

Wicked: For Good release date:

Wicked: For Good starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is set to release on November 21.

