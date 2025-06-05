Jennifer Lopez finds solace in friend’s support after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez found comfort and solace in close friend’s support after parting ways with Ben Affleck.
Her close pal Leah Remini, 54, recently shared how they formed a close bond during their painful divorces.
She told US Weekly, "Right after the divorce, we’d text each other loving messages of support. Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost. Friendships ebb and flow. That doesn’t mean we’re at odds.”
Leah revealed that she formed a texting chain with Jennifer after her divorce with Ben.
The King of Queens star filed for divorce from ex-husband Angelo Pagán after 21 years of marriage in August 2024.
She reflected on her split, "You become friends, but there’s more to marriage than that. I saw that Angelo wanted something different. When you’re giving what you give in a relationship, but it’s not what the person wants, it’s like, 'So you don’t appreciate what I’m doing? Well, I don’t appreciate what you’re doing because that’s not what I want.'”
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce:
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. The former couple tied the knot in July 2022.
Their divorce was finalised in January 2025.