Justin Bieber, Hailey stand by on decision of shedding old friendships

Justin and Hailey Bieber have “no regrets” about distancing themselves from certain old friends as the couple continues to focus on their relationship.
As per Life & Style, the Peaches crooner and the Rhode founder have totally revamped their social circle in recent months.
“They have no regrets and think it’s kind of funny that people they’ve cut out of their life are trying to attack them over it and cloaking it in this phony air of concern,” the source said.
The insider went on to say, “All that does is make them more sure they made the right choice cutting them loose.”
According to the sourcem Justin and Hailey’s “so-called friends are clearly anything but friends or trustworthy, which is something they were suspicious of towards the end.”
The source noted, “And now it’s just proven they were right.”
“Justin and Hailey are both very happy with who they have in their lives at the moment. They are extremely close to their pastor Judah Smith and his wife, Chelsea,” the insider shared.
The tipster revealed, “Judah and Chelsea have been married since their early twenties and are great role models for a healthy marriage.”
Why Justin Bieber reshaped his social circle?
Justin Bieber has been reshaping his social circle following growing concerns about his health. In early 2025, speculation ignited that he was facing challenges after he appeared noticeably thin and was seen smoking from a bong in paparazzi photos.