Miley Cyrus promises 'unique visual experience' to fans in exciting new post

The 'More to Lose' hitmaker drops spectacular highlight from her upcoming musical film, 'Something Beautiful: The Visual Album'

Miley Cyrus promises 'unique visual experience' to fans in exciting new post

Unique visuals and fueled by fantasy, Miley Cyrus’s upcoming musical film promises a thrilling cinematic experience for fans.

In her new Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 5, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress dropped a thrilling video that featured exciting glimpses from her upcoming musical film and visual album, Something Beautiful.

“Something Beautiful: The Visual Album is coming to theaters—June 12 in the US and June 27 internationally A cinematic fantasy filled with exclusive performances yet to be seen… including a special appearance by the iconic Naomi Campbell. Tickets are on sale now,” she captioned.

In the video, the Flowers crooner teases a “unique visual experience” for her die-hard fans which will be fueled by “fantasy.”

The spectacular clip showed the songstress in a jaw-dropping look as she performed on her exciting songs.

Fans reaction:

Commenting on Miley Cyrus’s post, a fan expressed, “Absolutamente cinema.”

Another gushed, “damn beautiful.”

“Can’t wait for the premiere,” a third excitedly penned.

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Something Beautiful: The Visual Album’:

Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s upcoming musical film and visual album, created as a companion piece to her recently-released ninth studio album of the same name.

The film is set to release at Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 6, following which it will be premiered in the US on June 12 and internationally on June 27.

