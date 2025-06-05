Entertainment

Keanu Reeves welcomes Ana de Armas to ‘John Wick’ world with high praise

Ana de Armas also shared her experience while working in ‘John Wick’ instalment

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Keanu Reeves is giving high praise to Ana de Armas as she enters the John Wick universe, applauding her “joy for the action.”

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter at its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, the John Wick star said, “I don’t know if it’s passing the torch but definitely part of expanding the story and the world of John Wick and getting another chance to explore new characters.”

He also shared how de Armas is “really great at action but also just emotionally her talent, her range that she’s shown and [being] brave in her choices” when it comes to her work on screen

Reeves recalled about the Blonde starlet, “when we would go from training to then when we would start — after they say action and you get into it — to see her go into that next level, where you really saw her joy for the action and filling action with her character.”

Ana de Armas also shared her experience, saying, “every day tested my limits, just endurance and the level of discipline and commitment and focus that you have to have to take on a movie like this is something that I had never done before, and especially for a long period of time.”

Ana de Armas role in 'John Wick' spinoff:

To note, Ana de Armas stars in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff set between Chapters 3 and 4, playing an assassin seeking revenge for her father’s death.

