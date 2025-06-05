Tom Cruise causes stir as he promotes girlfriend Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’

Tom Cruise is serving boyfriend goals with his latest move!
The Jack Reacher actor, whose romance and love game is going strong with his rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas, sparked a frenzy among his fans by subtly supporting her upcoming film, Ballerina.
On Wednesday, June 4, the Top Gun star turned to Instagram to drop a snap with his Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director, Christopher McQuarrie, in which they posed in front of the film’s digital display in a theatre.
The American actor assigned his fans an exciting mission in the post by writing, “Your mission, should you choose to accept it: a weekend of action on the big screen.”
However, what quickly caught his eagle-eyed fans’ attention was the display of another film next to his.
Just beside Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was a large digital display of his girlfriend Ana de Armas’s film, Ballerina.
Fans react to Tom Cruises subtle promotion of Ana de Armas’s Ballerina:
Commenting on the post, a fan stated, ”No other star openly endorses OTHER movies like Tom Cruise does. The man is truly someone who loves FILM.”
Another chimed, “Openly promoting ana de armas movie.”
A third penned, “Tom and his girlfriend behind them.”
“Mission accepted: here we go Ballerina,” a fourth wrote, accepting Tom Cruise’s assigned mission.
When will Ana de Armas’s Ballerina release?
Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina is set to release on June 6, 2025.