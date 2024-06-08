Entertainment

Dick Van Dyke sets record after bagging Daytime Emmy award at 98

Dick Van Dyke won the Daytime Emmy award for his role in ‘Peacock’s Days of Our Lives’

  Web Desk
  June 08, 2024
Dick Van Dyke has made history by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmys winner ever at 98 on June 7.

The legendary actor and comedian won the award for his character in the Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

The annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place in Downtown Los Angeles.

"I don't believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I brought this lady up because she, by trouble and strife, is the love of my life, but because she was in the show — she played the cop who arrested me," Dyke said during his award acceptance speech.

While talking about his wife, who was sharing the stage with him, the veteran star quipped, "She looks better than she did as that cop and I'm the oldest nominee in history."

The audience could not hold their laughter when he poked fun at the fact that he has been "playing an old man all my life."

"If I had known I was going to live this long I would've taken better care of myself," he continued, "You guys are a real family and just took me in and treated me so nicely."

Dyke finished the monologue with, "I'm 98 years old, can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business."

