Home / Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ TV drops exciting video of Max and Vecna ahead of season 5

'Stranger Things' stars Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell spark frenzy with unexpected Max and Vecna crossover

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Stranger Things fans left surprised with unexpected Max and Vecna crossover in exciting video.

Just weeks ahead of the premiere of hit sci-fi series fifth and final season, Stranger Things TV has released a surprising video of Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell teaming up for an delightful treat.

The Instagram - shared on Monday, October 6, kicks off with Sadie speaking to Jamie using a walkie talkie.

"Sadie to Jamie, do you copy? ...I am bored. Over," said the 23-year-old.

In response, Jamie - who plays the iconic villain Vecna in the series, said, "yeah me too. And I am never bored. Over."

"Should we watch Stranger Things 2," asked Sadie - who plays Max Mayfield's character in the series.

To which Jamie replies, "lets do it. Over and out" before closing the antenna of his device and playing the second season of the Netflix show on a TV place in front of them.

Shortly after the video was shared, Stranger Things fans could not hold their amusement to see the unexpected duo in one frame.

One user asked, "Are we having Max bonding with the real Henry inside Vecna’s mind or something?"

Another commented, "Plot twist: Max invites Vecna to the movies with her and Lucas."

"We got max and vecna together before stranger things 5," noted a third.

A fourth noted, "We got max and vecna collab . The world is officially upside down."

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released in two parts on Netflix in November this year.

Stranger Things Season 5 part one will premiere on November 26, 2025 while the second part will release on December 25.

Taylor Swift ends years of speculation over Super Bowl halftime absence

Taylor Swift ends years of speculation over Super Bowl halftime absence
The 'Wolf' singer revealed why she’s never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show

Olivia Rodrigo attends Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour show in California

Olivia Rodrigo attends Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour show in California
Olivia Rodrigo steps out with Bailee Madison to attend Dua Lipa concert in Inglewood, California

Zayn Malik, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop surprise duet ‘EYES CLOSED’

Zayn Malik, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop surprise duet ‘EYES CLOSED’
The BLACKPINK’s member dropped a mysterious teaser image of her recent collaboration with the One Direction alum

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s 'nervous' reaction before iconic proposal

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s 'nervous' reaction before iconic proposal
Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce used his podcast as a ruse to pull off dreamy backyard proposal

D4vd Tesla case: Celeste Rivas laid to rest a day after rapper cleared as suspect

D4vd Tesla case: Celeste Rivas laid to rest a day after rapper cleared as suspect
Celeste Rivas' casket moved to her final resting spot one month after her body was found in D4vd's Tesla

Charli XCX drops mysterious studio clip after alleged Taylor Swift diss track

Charli XCX drops mysterious studio clip after alleged Taylor Swift diss track
Charli XCX posts cryptic video from studio amid ongoing tension with Taylor Swift

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere
The 'Dune' star made a surprise appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere in NYC

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter after spotting Jimmy Fallon dancing in viral promo

Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift shares sxclusive BTS pictures from 'Life of a Showgirl' album sessions

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make surprising red carpet return after divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make surprising red carpet return after divorce
J.Lo attended the New York premiere of her new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' with Ben Affleck

Selena Gomez reveals first glimpse of Taylor Swift at her lavish wedding

Selena Gomez reveals first glimpse of Taylor Swift at her lavish wedding
Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez's wedding to her husband, Benny Blanco, in September this year

Jennifer Lopez shames Craig Melvin over ex Ben Affleck comment during show

Jennifer Lopez shames Craig Melvin over ex Ben Affleck comment during show
The 'Unstoppable' star will next appear in 'The Kiss of the Spider Woman,' produced by Ben Affleck, set for release this October