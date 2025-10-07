‘Stranger Things’ TV drops exciting video of Max and Vecna ahead of season 5

Stranger Things fans left surprised with unexpected Max and Vecna crossover in exciting video.
Just weeks ahead of the premiere of hit sci-fi series fifth and final season, Stranger Things TV has released a surprising video of Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell teaming up for an delightful treat.
The Instagram - shared on Monday, October 6, kicks off with Sadie speaking to Jamie using a walkie talkie.
"Sadie to Jamie, do you copy? ...I am bored. Over," said the 23-year-old.
In response, Jamie - who plays the iconic villain Vecna in the series, said, "yeah me too. And I am never bored. Over."
"Should we watch Stranger Things 2," asked Sadie - who plays Max Mayfield's character in the series.
To which Jamie replies, "lets do it. Over and out" before closing the antenna of his device and playing the second season of the Netflix show on a TV place in front of them.
Shortly after the video was shared, Stranger Things fans could not hold their amusement to see the unexpected duo in one frame.
One user asked, "Are we having Max bonding with the real Henry inside Vecna’s mind or something?"
Another commented, "Plot twist: Max invites Vecna to the movies with her and Lucas."
"We got max and vecna together before stranger things 5," noted a third.
A fourth noted, "We got max and vecna collab . The world is officially upside down."
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released in two parts on Netflix in November this year.
Stranger Things Season 5 part one will premiere on November 26, 2025 while the second part will release on December 25.