Taylor Swift ends years of speculation over Super Bowl halftime absence

The 'Wolf' singer revealed why she’s never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift finally addressed one of the biggest questions fans have had for years — why she’s never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Lover singer opened up about the long-standing speculation and revealed the real reason she hasn’t taken on the coveted performance spot.

Swift explained, "Here's the thing," adding, "Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

The Wolf singer reflected on how stressful it is to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce play on the field, saying, "That is violent chess," adding, "That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of 'Shake it Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great.'"

She clarified, "This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."

To note, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show to celebrate and promote her newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl.

