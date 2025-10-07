Taylor Swift admits roasting BFF Selena Gomez in wedding speech

Taylor Swift has finally revealed her hilarious speech from Selena Gomez wedding.
On Monday, October 6, the Lover hitmaker appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
She gushed over her BBF, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous—not only bride but just—vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all of this happiness.”
Taylor also praised Benny Blanco, “Benny is so funny. He's the best. I did make a speech. But I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but! I was like, 'Don't mention it.'"
Revealing her hilarious jokes, she admitted, "I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in the year 2008—the year that we met. We met when we were teenagers in 2008. It was quite a year. It was the year of deep, deep V-necks. It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans.”
Taylor shared that she talked a little bit about 2008 and expressed how happy she was for Selena, adding that it had been beautiful to be a part of her life.
The duo have been friends for about 17 years.