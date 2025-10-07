Home / Entertainment

D4vd rocked by fresh allegations from new minor as teen's death probe deepens

Celeste Rivas' body was laid to rest as her family observed the funeral service a month after she was discovered

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
D4vd rocked by fresh allegations from new minor as teens death probe deepens
D4vd rocked by fresh allegations from new minor as teen's death probe deepens

D4vd has been at the centre of multiple online discourses since a month ago, when Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.

Amid the investigations and speculation about the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the teen's relationship, new claims have emerged about D4vd having intimate conversations in 2023 with another minor.

The shocking claims, though unconfirmed, have once again raised netizens' concerns about the 20-year-old's alleged grooming behaviour despite him not being named a suspect by the police.

Celeste's body was discovered in an impound lot in LA, just a day after her 15th birthday. She had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California; however, new surveillance footage spotted the teen in her neighbourhood in September last year.

Authorities have yet to comment on the exact time and cause of her death, though LAPD's Captain Scot Williams said that Celeste might have been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.

Due to the media attention to the case and the intense scrutiny at online platforms, D4vd was forced to cancel the rest of his tour, as authorities searched his now-vacant Hollywood Hills house for blood evidence.

In the wake of mainstream coverage of Celeste's death, a report by IBT shed light on a new X post and Reddit thread, featuring alleged 2023 messages.

The social media post gained immense traction, as the user claimed that a "new girl D4vd had 'dated' in 2023 while she was underage", saying that they possessed multiple screenshots of interactions between them.

Alleged messages of D4vd to a minor in 2023
Alleged messages of D4vd to a minor in 2023

If the interactions turned out to be true, law enforcement would be forced to investigate the Romantic Homicide singer's behaviour with minors.

D4vd or his representatives remain silent on the whole controversy, although it was recently reported that the artist has hired Hollywood's top criminal lawyer, Blair Berk, as the case intensifies.

For now, the social media claims remain unproven, as on Monday, October 6, Celeste Rivas' family said their final goodbye to the teen at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mortuary in Rowland Heights.

You Might Like:

'The Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis tragically passes away at 46

'The Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis tragically passes away at 46
Ben Lewis was last appeared in 'The Phantom of the Opera' on London's West End, where he reprised his titular character

Taylor Swift admits roasting BFF Selena Gomez in wedding speech

Taylor Swift admits roasting BFF Selena Gomez in wedding speech
Taylor Swift reveals her hilarious jokes from Selena Gomez wedding speech

‘Stranger Things’ TV drops exciting video of Max and Vecna ahead of season 5

‘Stranger Things’ TV drops exciting video of Max and Vecna ahead of season 5
'Stranger Things' stars Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell spark frenzy with unexpected Max and Vecna crossover

Taylor Swift ends years of speculation over Super Bowl halftime absence

Taylor Swift ends years of speculation over Super Bowl halftime absence
The 'Wolf' singer revealed why she’s never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show

Olivia Rodrigo attends Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour show in California

Olivia Rodrigo attends Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour show in California
Olivia Rodrigo steps out with Bailee Madison to attend Dua Lipa concert in Inglewood, California

Zayn Malik, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop surprise duet ‘EYES CLOSED’

Zayn Malik, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop surprise duet ‘EYES CLOSED’
The BLACKPINK’s member dropped a mysterious teaser image of her recent collaboration with the One Direction alum

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s 'nervous' reaction before iconic proposal

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s 'nervous' reaction before iconic proposal
Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce used his podcast as a ruse to pull off dreamy backyard proposal

D4vd Tesla case: Celeste Rivas laid to rest a day after rapper cleared as suspect

D4vd Tesla case: Celeste Rivas laid to rest a day after rapper cleared as suspect
Celeste Rivas' casket moved to her final resting spot one month after her body was found in D4vd's Tesla

Charli XCX drops mysterious studio clip after alleged Taylor Swift diss track

Charli XCX drops mysterious studio clip after alleged Taylor Swift diss track
Charli XCX posts cryptic video from studio amid ongoing tension with Taylor Swift

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothée Chalamet joined by Kylie Jenner for surprise appearance at 'Marty Supreme' premiere
The 'Dune' star made a surprise appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere in NYC

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance

Taylor Swift continues her dazzling ‘Showgirl’ era at Jimmy Fallon show appearance
Taylor Swift bursts into laughter after spotting Jimmy Fallon dancing in viral promo

Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift makes major announcement about 'Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift shares sxclusive BTS pictures from 'Life of a Showgirl' album sessions