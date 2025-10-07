D4vd rocked by fresh allegations from new minor as teen's death probe deepens

D4vd has been at the centre of multiple online discourses since a month ago, when Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.
Amid the investigations and speculation about the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the teen's relationship, new claims have emerged about D4vd having intimate conversations in 2023 with another minor.
The shocking claims, though unconfirmed, have once again raised netizens' concerns about the 20-year-old's alleged grooming behaviour despite him not being named a suspect by the police.
Celeste's body was discovered in an impound lot in LA, just a day after her 15th birthday. She had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California; however, new surveillance footage spotted the teen in her neighbourhood in September last year.
Authorities have yet to comment on the exact time and cause of her death, though LAPD's Captain Scot Williams said that Celeste might have been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.
Due to the media attention to the case and the intense scrutiny at online platforms, D4vd was forced to cancel the rest of his tour, as authorities searched his now-vacant Hollywood Hills house for blood evidence.
In the wake of mainstream coverage of Celeste's death, a report by IBT shed light on a new X post and Reddit thread, featuring alleged 2023 messages.
The social media post gained immense traction, as the user claimed that a "new girl D4vd had 'dated' in 2023 while she was underage", saying that they possessed multiple screenshots of interactions between them.
If the interactions turned out to be true, law enforcement would be forced to investigate the Romantic Homicide singer's behaviour with minors.
D4vd or his representatives remain silent on the whole controversy, although it was recently reported that the artist has hired Hollywood's top criminal lawyer, Blair Berk, as the case intensifies.
For now, the social media claims remain unproven, as on Monday, October 6, Celeste Rivas' family said their final goodbye to the teen at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mortuary in Rowland Heights.