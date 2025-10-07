Home / Entertainment

'The Phantom of the Opera' star Ben Lewis tragically passes away at 46

Ben Lewis was last appeared in 'The Phantom of the Opera' on London's West End, where he reprised his titular character

  By Fatima Hassan
Popular Australian actor Ben Lewis has tragically passed away at the age of 46 after battling with chronic illness. 

The deceased Broadway talent left his fans to mourn on Monday, October 6, due to his battle with bowel cancer.

Lewis’ death was announced by one of his friends and Australian TV host, Todd Woodbridge, with a somber statement on Instagram. 

"Today we lost Ben Lewis, one of my family's dearest friends, way too young, and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" he lamented.

Woodbridge continued expressing his grief, "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and in Phantom of the Opera on the West End. More importantly, he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he worked with."

"So many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, to times spent at Wimbledon… and our last pic together in late June at our home…sending our love to all the family tonight," he concluded his tribute.

For the unversed, Ben Lewis was diagnosed with Bowel cancer in February last year. Since then, the late actor had been dealing with the chronic and irreversible disease.

He has survived with his wife, who is also an Australian actress, Melle Stewart, and his extended family.

As of now, Lewis' family has not announced the details of his funeral ceremony. 

