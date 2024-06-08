Entertainment

Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie confirmed reuniting for new Peacock reality show, after 17 years of 'The Simple Life'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show
Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed in May about their new Peacock reality series, 17 years after The Simple Life ended.

Now, Paris’ mom and sister Kathy and Nicky Hilton have expressed their excitement for the upcoming revival of The Simple Life.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the mother-daughter duo shared their enthusiasm for new reality show, set to premiere on Peacock.

Kathy Hilton fondly recalled the original show's hilarious moments, admitting she was initially against the idea but now enjoys watching old episodes.

She noted, "I think it's wonderful. I mean, I think it's great. It was the funniest duo. I was totally against it [initially] and I look back and I look at these episodes they have on the Paris 2000s and I am in tears."

When Nicky was asked if she ever felt left out or regretted not participating in the original series, she responded, “"No, they were so perfect and that was just never my thing."

She further recalled, "I remember when Fox came to the two of us and said we're gonna take you guys and put you on a farm and take away your cell phones and your money and I was like that doesn't really sound that appealing."

However, both agreed that Paris and Nicole's on-screen chemistry was iconic.

"They were great. The best," Nicky said while Kathy added, "I think it's going to be hysterical to see the two of them back together in action. In their hearts, they're still when get together, they're still two children."

American hit show The Simple Life was aired from 2003 to 2007, following Paris and Nicole as they took on various blue-collar jobs and unfamiliar tasks.

Last month, Paris and Nicole announced on Instagram about their upcoming reunion series with a video of them singing their signature "Sanasa" catchphrase with a caption, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."

Moreover, release date and other details of the show are yet to be disclosed.

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Entertainment News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dick Van Dyke sets record after bagging Daytime Emmy award at 98
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post