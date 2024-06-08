Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed in May about their new Peacock reality series, 17 years after The Simple Life ended.
Now, Paris’ mom and sister Kathy and Nicky Hilton have expressed their excitement for the upcoming revival of The Simple Life.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the mother-daughter duo shared their enthusiasm for new reality show, set to premiere on Peacock.
Kathy Hilton fondly recalled the original show's hilarious moments, admitting she was initially against the idea but now enjoys watching old episodes.
She noted, "I think it's wonderful. I mean, I think it's great. It was the funniest duo. I was totally against it [initially] and I look back and I look at these episodes they have on the Paris 2000s and I am in tears."
When Nicky was asked if she ever felt left out or regretted not participating in the original series, she responded, “"No, they were so perfect and that was just never my thing."
She further recalled, "I remember when Fox came to the two of us and said we're gonna take you guys and put you on a farm and take away your cell phones and your money and I was like that doesn't really sound that appealing."
However, both agreed that Paris and Nicole's on-screen chemistry was iconic.
"They were great. The best," Nicky said while Kathy added, "I think it's going to be hysterical to see the two of them back together in action. In their hearts, they're still when get together, they're still two children."
American hit show The Simple Life was aired from 2003 to 2007, following Paris and Nicole as they took on various blue-collar jobs and unfamiliar tasks.
Last month, Paris and Nicole announced on Instagram about their upcoming reunion series with a video of them singing their signature "Sanasa" catchphrase with a caption, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."
Moreover, release date and other details of the show are yet to be disclosed.