Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show

Kelly Clarkson won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime talk series on Friday.
The Because of You crooner thanked NBC for the victory and shared her struggles during the acceptance speech.
The award ceremony took place in Downtown Los Angeles on June 7.
She began the monologue, “It's important to say that not everybody really thinks about what's going on behind the scenes. The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said, ‘Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'"
Kelly continued, “They really wrapped their arms around us, and they helped us move … The move has been so great, not just for me and my family, but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that — it is not unnoticed. I just want to say ‘Thank You’ for thinking of mental health as a product.”
Kelly previously got candid about her doubts related to moving in LA for the show.