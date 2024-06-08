Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions

Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin have recalled their “failed” Crown auditions on Friday.
The duo shared that they used to audition for “smaller” roles before landing a gig in the Crown.
During a recent discussion in Variety’s Actor to Actor, Emma shared, “We had a similar thing where you auditioned for a smaller role before.”
Elizabeth added, “I’ve never told anyone what the role is because the person who did it was so brilliant.”
Later on in the discussion, Emma got candid about the “cameo” appearances of the stars in the hit drama.
She noted, “You know how in “The Crown,” there are cameos that pop up and the whole episode becomes about that person that might only appear for one or two?,” adding, “ So, in that sense, it was a big role. But I was almost completely physically wrong for it.”
Emma continued, “Love that. You feel very prepared. Here’s my takeaway from the fact that we both have this story: Maybe we’re better at acting when we’re not trying. I went to do this audition because Season 1 had just aired and it was huge.”
Elizabeth starred as Princess Diana, while Emma played the character of young lady Diana Spencer in the popular Netflix show.