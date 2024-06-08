Entertainment

Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions

The sixth and the final season of ‘Crown’ was released on 14 December

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin recall their ‘Crown’ auditions

Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin have recalled their “failed” Crown auditions on Friday.

The duo shared that they used to audition for “smaller” roles before landing a gig in the Crown.

During a recent discussion in Variety’s Actor to Actor, Emma shared, “We had a similar thing where you auditioned for a smaller role before.”

Elizabeth added, “I’ve never told anyone what the role is because the person who did it was so brilliant.”

Later on in the discussion, Emma got candid about the “cameo” appearances of the stars in the hit drama.

She noted, “You know how in “The Crown,” there are cameos that pop up and the whole episode becomes about that person that might only appear for one or two?,” adding, “ So, in that sense, it was a big role. But I was almost completely physically wrong for it.”

Emma continued, “Love that. You feel very prepared. Here’s my takeaway from the fact that we both have this story: Maybe we’re better at acting when we’re not trying. I went to do this audition because Season 1 had just aired and it was huge.”

Elizabeth starred as Princess Diana, while Emma played the character of young lady Diana Spencer in the popular Netflix show.

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Entertainment News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kelly Clarkson wins award at Daytime Emmys for her talk show
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
2024 Daytime Emmys: Johnny Wactor, Bill Hayes receive heartfelt honor
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kangana Ranaut shares bold reaction to supporters of cop's slap incident
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kathy, Nicky Hilton react to Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's new reality show
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dick Van Dyke sets record after bagging Daytime Emmy award at 98
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Nick Jonas shares ‘wife appreciation post’ for Priyanka Chopra: See photo
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jessica Alba pens sweet note for daughter Honor on her 16th birthday
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Thorsten Kaye bags 2024 Daytime Emmys award
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Paris Hilton collaborates with her sister and mom for NEW collection
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post