Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move

Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin has revealed his true feelings on her daughter’s decision of selling Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty.
Back in May, the supermodel announced that her skincare brand Rhode has signed a "definitive agreement" with e.l.f beauty, potentially worth $1 billion.
“So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Now, during a recent episode of The Adam Carolla Show, the Rhode founder’s father expressed his pride on her this career move.
“It took her three years,” The Usual Suspects actor told Adam Carolla.
Baldwin went on to express, “What, did you think that was just some rotten tomatoes journey? The cool part of it is she's super smart, smart in business. Succeeded as a model prior to everything she's doing now.”
“But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn't,” he shared.
Stephen further gushed over her 28-year-old daughter, saying that Hailey didn't just endorse a brand someone else came up with, she made products that she would use herself.
In addition to Hailey Bieber, Stephen Baldwin is also dad to 32-year-old daughter Alaia Baldwin Aronow.