Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise reportedly wants to start a family with girlfriend Ana de Armas.

The rumored couple sparked dating speculation earlier this year after they were spotted enjoying private time in London.

A source close to the Top Gun star recently spilled details about his future plans with his new girlfriend to Heat World.

The insider shared, “Tom’s madly in love with Ana and he’s told friends he wants to have a child with her, or even two. He sees this as a second chance at the kind of family life he’s always wanted.”

“Tom has been talking about wanting to expand his family for years. He laughs at suggestions it might be a bit much for him at this stage of his life. He says he’s never felt fitter or had this much energy. If anything he feels more capable now,” the tipster added.

As per the tabloids, Ana has shifted his perspective on everything in life because he’s “just so darn happy right now.”

On the work front, Tom is currently celebrating the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Read more : Entertainment
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
Kim Kardashian emotionally marks pal Lindsay’s birthday months after her death
‘The Kardashians’ alum posted a touching birthday tribute for her late friend Lindsay May
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton shares glimpses from her London vacay
Paris Hilton jets off to some of her absolute ‘favorite cities’ with loved ones, creating unforgettable summer vacation memories
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
Gracie Abrams drops exclusive photos from London concert with moving note
The ‘Tough Love’ singer gets emotional after a heartwarming response from fans at The Secret of Us tour’s London show
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns pays emotional tribute after his death
Julian McMahon died from cancer at age 56
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Victoria Beckham celebrates Mel B’s wedding despite skipping ceremony
Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend Mel B’s wedding as Geri Halliwell, Mel C remained absent
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin reacts to her major career move
Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in whopping $1 billion deal
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'
'Friends' alum teased that the new season of her hit series with Reese Witherspoon will be 'layered'
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
Chris Martin’s hygiene issues made Dakota Johnson ‘grateful’ for breakup
'Materialists' star and Coldplay frontman parted ways after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff
Oasis is set to perform in 41 shows after 16 years of musical hiatus
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs spark buzz over possible song collaboration
The 'Donda' hitmaker released a song 'Lonely Roads' alongside his daughter, North West, for Sean 'Diddy' Combs in March this year
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Mel B marries hairstylist Rory McPhee in intimate wedding ceremony
Rory McPhee and Mel B initially sparked romance speculations in 2018
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
Billie Eilish faces nepotism backlash as fans discover her famous parents
'Birds Of A Feather' fans left in shock after discovering the identities of her parents