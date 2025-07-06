Tom Cruise plans to ‘have a child’ with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise reportedly wants to start a family with girlfriend Ana de Armas.
The rumored couple sparked dating speculation earlier this year after they were spotted enjoying private time in London.
A source close to the Top Gun star recently spilled details about his future plans with his new girlfriend to Heat World.
The insider shared, “Tom’s madly in love with Ana and he’s told friends he wants to have a child with her, or even two. He sees this as a second chance at the kind of family life he’s always wanted.”
“Tom has been talking about wanting to expand his family for years. He laughs at suggestions it might be a bit much for him at this stage of his life. He says he’s never felt fitter or had this much energy. If anything he feels more capable now,” the tipster added.
As per the tabloids, Ana has shifted his perspective on everything in life because he’s “just so darn happy right now.”
On the work front, Tom is currently celebrating the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.